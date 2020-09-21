Golden Freeza will arrive as a villain in Dragon Ball Z

The character will be the main villain of the long-awaited second part of the game’s season pass, the release date of which remains unknown.

The second part of the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot season pass will feature Golden Freeza as the main villain. As expected, the one who was the protagonist of the movie The Resurrection of Freeza will postulate as an enemy of the second DLC of the game and has been seen in a couple of images through the latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine.

As Dragon Ball Hype has advanced, Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form will have to deal with him as much as they did with Beerus in the first part of the DLC. No further details on the type of missions or estimated duration of the adventure have been given in the magazine. As usual, in the next few days Bandai Namco will publish the trailer corresponding to this content with higher quality images.

A New Power Awaken Part 2 – Second Part of the DBZ Kakarot Season Pass

The second part of the season pass of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot does not have a release date, but last August Bandai Namco released its contents. The duo of Goku and Vegeta will once again be the main protagonist since they will learn to master the divine ki with which they can transform into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan.

Throughout the adventure, as with the first DLC, both characters must complete missions to unlock new combat techniques; to highlight, the definitive disappearance, the ultrasonic punch, the definitive Kamehameha or the definitive Galick Cannon.

The price of the season pass, which gives access to both the first batch of the DLC and this second and a totally new future story, costs € 24.99 on all platforms where the game is available.



