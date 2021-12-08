Golden Disk Awards 2022: All nominees for this great award

The South Korean Music Industry Association has shared the names of K-Pop artists and bands that could take home an award from the Golden Disk Awards for their outstanding achievements in music in 2021. Here is the full list nominees.
As every year, the members of the South Korean Music Industry Association announce the list of nominees for the GDA 2022, the criteria range from the number of sales to the impact of the musical productions of soloists, groups and duos from November 2020 to November 2021.
In all the Golden Disk Awards there are two main awards, this 2021 could not miss the Bonsang and Daesang, which are awarded depending on the number of sales (60%) and the score of the experts (40%).
In the category of albums, these must contain more than 6 original songs, they do not have intros, outros or instrumental themes, neither are OSTs of Korean dramas or special tracks for television shows chosen.
While in Rookie Artist Of the Year or Rookie Artist of the Year, 30% are counted with the sale of physical albums, another 30% with digital sales and the score of the experts is worth 40%. : 0
Meet all the Korean artists who could take home one of the long-awaited Golden Disk Awards.
Aespa con Next Level
AKMU y IU con NAKKA
ASH ISLAND con MELODY
BEN con Lonely Night
Big Mama con One Day More
Brave Girls con Chi Mat Ba Ram
BTS con Butter
Davichi con Just Hug Me
(G)I-DLE con HWAA
GyeongseoYeji y Jeon Gunho con If You Lovingly Call My Name
Heize con HAPPEN
Huh Gak con How did we
HyunA con I’m Not Cool
ITZY con In The Morning
IU con Celebrity
Jeon Somi con DUMB DUMB
Joy con Hello
Jung Dong Ha con I Still Love You
Lee Mujin con Traffic Light
Lee Ye Joon con On That Day
Lim Young Woong con My Starry Love
Oh My Girl con Dun Dun Dance
Red Velvet con Queendom
Rosé de BLACKPINK con On The Ground
SHINee con Don’t Call Me
Sojeong con If You Were Still Here
Song I Han con I Will Be Your Shining Star
STAYC con ASAP
Taeyeon con Weekend
TWICE con Alcohol-Free
2PM con MUST
Aespa con Savage
ASTRO con All Yours
ATEEZ con ZERO: FEVER Part.3
BTS con BE
CRAVITY con HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE – SEASON 3
D.O. de EXO con Empathy
ENHYPEN con DIMENSION: DILEMMA
(G)I-DLE con I Burn
Golden Child con GAME CHANGER
GOT7 con Breath of Love: Last Piece
Kim Ho Joong con The Classic Album I My Favorite Arias
ITZY con CRAZY IN LOVE
IU con LILAC
Key con BAD LOVE
LOONA con [&]
MONSTA X con One Of A Kind
NCT con RESONANCE Pt. 2
NCT 127 con Sticker
NCT DREAM con Hot Sauce
NU’EST con Romanticize
ONEUS con BLOOD MOON
PENTAGON con LOVE Or TAKE
SEVENTEEN con Attacca
Stray Kids con NOEASY
Super Junior con The Renaissance
THE BOYZ con THRILL-ING
TWICE con Taste Of Love
TXT con The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE
Yunho con NOIR
Aespa
EPEX
Jo Yu Ri
Kwon Eun Bi
Lee Chan Won
MIRAE
OMEGA X
PURPLE KISS
STAYC
WHEN ARE THE GOLDEN DISK AWARDS THIS 2022? START THE YEAR WITH AWARDS
The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 8, 2022 at 3 PM in South Korean time, the public will be able to see them on the JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4 channels. On this side of the world it will be available in a live online broadcast.
Remember that the vote for the gala in which only the public can participate is in the popularity category.