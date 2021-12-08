Golden Disk Awards 2022: All nominees for this great award

The South Korean Music Industry Association has shared the names of K-Pop artists and bands that could take home an award from the Golden Disk Awards for their outstanding achievements in music in 2021. Here is the full list nominees.

As every year, the members of the South Korean Music Industry Association announce the list of nominees for the GDA 2022, the criteria range from the number of sales to the impact of the musical productions of soloists, groups and duos from November 2020 to November 2021.

In all the Golden Disk Awards there are two main awards, this 2021 could not miss the Bonsang and Daesang, which are awarded depending on the number of sales (60%) and the score of the experts (40%).

In the category of albums, these must contain more than 6 original songs, they do not have intros, outros or instrumental themes, neither are OSTs of Korean dramas or special tracks for television shows chosen.

While in Rookie Artist Of the Year or Rookie Artist of the Year, 30% are counted with the sale of physical albums, another 30% with digital sales and the score of the experts is worth 40%. : 0

Meet all the Korean artists who could take home one of the long-awaited Golden Disk Awards.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LA ENTREGA 36 DE LOS GOLDEN DISK AWARDS

Digital Song Division Bonsang: Premio principal

Aespa con Next Level

AKMU y IU con NAKKA

ASH ISLAND con MELODY

BEN con Lonely Night

Big Mama con One Day More

Brave Girls con Chi Mat Ba Ram

BTS con Butter

Davichi con Just Hug Me

(G)I-DLE con HWAA

GyeongseoYeji y Jeon Gunho con If You Lovingly Call My Name

Heize con HAPPEN

Huh Gak con How did we

HyunA con I’m Not Cool

ITZY con In The Morning

IU con Celebrity

Jeon Somi con DUMB DUMB

Joy con Hello

Jung Dong Ha con I Still Love You

Lee Mujin con Traffic Light

Lee Ye Joon con On That Day

Lim Young Woong con My Starry Love

Oh My Girl con Dun Dun Dance

Red Velvet con Queendom

Rosé de BLACKPINK con On The Ground

SHINee con Don’t Call Me

Sojeong con If You Were Still Here

Song I Han con I Will Be Your Shining Star

STAYC con ASAP

Taeyeon con Weekend

TWICE con Alcohol-Free

Album Division Bonsang: Premio principal

2PM con MUST

Aespa con Savage

ASTRO con All Yours

ATEEZ con ZERO: FEVER Part.3

BTS con BE

CRAVITY con HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE – SEASON 3

D.O. de EXO con Empathy

ENHYPEN con DIMENSION: DILEMMA

(G)I-DLE con I Burn

Golden Child con GAME CHANGER

GOT7 con Breath of Love: Last Piece

Kim Ho Joong con The Classic Album I My Favorite Arias

ITZY con CRAZY IN LOVE

IU con LILAC

Key con BAD LOVE

LOONA con [&]

MONSTA X con One Of A Kind

NCT con RESONANCE Pt. 2

NCT 127 con Sticker

NCT DREAM con Hot Sauce

NU’EST con Romanticize

ONEUS con BLOOD MOON

PENTAGON con LOVE Or TAKE

SEVENTEEN con Attacca

Stray Kids con NOEASY

Super Junior con The Renaissance

THE BOYZ con THRILL-ING

TWICE con Taste Of Love

TXT con The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

Yunho con NOIR

Rookie Artist Of The Year o Artista novato del año

Aespa

EPEX

Jo Yu Ri

Kwon Eun Bi

Lee Chan Won

MIRAE

OMEGA X

PURPLE KISS

STAYC

WHEN ARE THE GOLDEN DISK AWARDS THIS 2022? START THE YEAR WITH AWARDS

The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 8, 2022 at 3 PM in South Korean time, the public will be able to see them on the JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4 channels. On this side of the world it will be available in a live online broadcast.

Remember that the vote for the gala in which only the public can participate is in the popularity category.