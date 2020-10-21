Goldberg gets excited talking about Diamond Dallas Page

Diamond Dallas Page was the star of the latest edition of The Bump, the WWE show that airs on social media every week. The WCW legend spoke of his past as a wrestler and received an unexpected surprise: a video from Bill Goldberg in which the former Universal champion ended without holding back tears.

While the protagonists looked closely at the message sent by Goldberg, previously recorded, he commented the following about DDP: “DDP. Every time I say his name or think of his name, it brings me one of the biggest smiles of my life. One reason or another, I can’t pin it down, it’s for many reasons. His enthusiasm is unmatched, in business or in the world. His passion is unmatched, his knowledge is unmatched, and his workmanship, his dedication to detail is unmatched. It is an honor and a privilege to meet him, it is an honor and a privilege to have been taught by him. I owe everything to you my man, and I love you, my man, I just wanted to tell you. ” Right after, before the camera cut the footage, Goldberg looked apparently emotional, causing an unexpected reaction from DDP.

The former World Heavyweight Champion also spoke about his finisher, the Diamond Cutter. DDP revealed why they decided to make the triangle sign before applying it.

“I don’t know what happened. I didn’t have the hand sign for the Diamond Cutter at first, I would move my arms up and then quickly down,” DDP stated. “I filmed every match I had and I noticed one thing. I saw someone in the crowd hold up a sign and then put it down while I lowered my arms, so I decided to hold them for three seconds and then do the BANG. That hit the ball. people had more time to react. The audience would get up from their seats exploding and put their hands up. It was incredible. “



