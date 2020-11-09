Gold and Bitcoin Prediction from the Investment Legend

Bill Miller, investment legend and co-founder of Miller Value Partners, offers a strong investment case for Bitcoin (BTC). Also, Bill Miller labels the leading cryptocurrency as the single best performing asset across multiple time frames. In addition, Bill Miller expects the new trend as market giants enter the BTC and gold world to continue.

Bill Miller: Bitcoin demand outstrips supply significantly!

In a CNBC interview, Bill Miller, co-founder of Miller Value Partners, says that demand for Bitcoin significantly outstrips supply. Bill Miller adds the following to his comments on the subject:

THE BITCOIN STORY IS VERY EASY, SUPPLY-DEMAND. BITCOIN’S SUPPLY OF 0.01, NOT 101, INCREASES APPROXIMATELY 2.5% PER YEAR. DEMAND IS INCREASING FASTER THAN THIS AND WILL BE A CONSTANT NUMBER …

JPMorgan: Institutions Prefer Bitcoin Over Gold ETFs

While Bill Miller expects Bitcoin to remain volatile, the leading cryptocurrency remains permanent. Bill Miller adds the following to his comments on the subject:

IT HAS BEEN VARIOUS, BUT NOW THEIR PERMANENT POWER IS BETTER EVERY DAY. I THINK BITCOIN’S RISK OF GOING TO ZERO IS MUCH LOWER AS NEVER BEFORE.

Bill Miller: Market giants will eventually invest in Bitcoin or gold

In recent months, public companies such as MicroStrategy and Square have made multi-million dollar bets on BTC. Meanwhile, many investors are entering the market after financial services firm PayPal announced its support for Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies. Bill Miller expects the new trend to continue as big money players enter the world of BTC and gold. Bill Miller adds the following to his comments on the subject:

I THINK EVERY BIG BANK, EVERY BIG INVESTMENT BANK, EVERY BIG HIGH NET VALUE COMPANY WILL FINALLY INVEST IN BITCOIN OR SOMETHING, THAT GOLD OR SOME COMMODITY.



