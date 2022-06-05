Goku & Vegeta’s Most Iconic Dragon Ball Battle Doesn’t Make Sense

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84.

Throughout the Dragon Ball Super manga series, Goku and Vegeta have been training harder than ever before to unlock the divine forms of Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively. While the two had previously been able to use these forms on different occasions, they recently did it together for the first time when facing an insanely powerful opponent. The moment immediately became iconic because of this epic feat, the only problem, however, is that the battle that followed didn’t make any sense.

In Chapter 70 of Dragon Ball Super by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro, an intergalactic bounty hunter named Granola wished Dragon Balls of Planet Cereal to become the strongest man in the universe. When the Dragon answers his call and prepares to fulfill his wish, the Dragon tells Granolach that he can make him stronger than anyone except the gods themselves. A few chapters later, a villain named Elek (the leader of a gang of criminals known as Heaters) wished on the same dragon balls to make his brother Gus the strongest man in the universe, even stronger than Granola.

In Chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Super, Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro Goku and Vegeta decided to work together to defeat Gus, instead of doing what they usually do and fighting the villain one by one. At this moment, Goku and Vegeta perform their cult transformations together: Goku directs the angelic power of the Ultra-Instinct, and Vegeta uses the divine energy of the Ultra-Ego. In these forms, the Saiyans successfully channel the power of the gods themselves and use their combined powers to fight Gus in the hope of defeating him once and for all.

Although this battle is insanely epic, it just doesn’t make much sense given the magical parameters set on the Dragon Balls when Granola made his initial wish. The Planet Grain’s Dragon Balls aren’t strong enough to make someone more powerful than a god, so when Goku and Vegeta channeled the power of the gods and used their respective god-like powers together, they had to deal with the Gas quickly. However, Gus was still more than able to stand up against them without getting seriously injured.

By the end of the chapter, Vegeta reveals that he has a hidden ability that will undoubtedly lead Saiyan to victory, but judging by the way the battle is going, Gus can probably defeat Goku and Vegeta. Even though this battle is undoubtedly epic and visually stunning, it shouldn’t be as close as it is, as Dragon Balls Dragon of Planet Cereal have made it clear that they can’t make someone more powerful than the gods, and Goku and Vegeta use the power of the gods. together in this battle. Although this chapter of Dragon Ball Super marks one of the most iconic moments in the overall history of Goku and Vegeta to date, the subsequent battle just didn’t make any sense.