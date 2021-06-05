Going Medieval: Simulation Game is one of Steam’s Best Sellers

Going Medieval: We always see some slightly different PC games gaining a lot of popularity on Steam out of nowhere, with the chosen one being Going Medieval, which is already on the bestseller list on Valve’s platform. As the name implies, it has a medieval theme, but the cool thing is that this is a game that mixes simulation and construction of cities, or in this case, villages.

You start with a small piece of land, some supplies and some villagers, but the rest has to be done manually. It is possible to choose what and where to build, in addition to giving tasks to the residents who are available to work. The cool thing is to see what each person’s proficiency is, as one might be better at building, while another might do well with plantations.

Of course, you can’t just worry about just collecting resources and building things, as the inhabitants of your medieval village also have needs. It will be necessary to provide shelter, clothing, food and even medicine for them to live healthily.

As you can see, this is the kind of game you end up getting addicted to and spending hours in front of on the PC without noticing. Fortunately, it’s not too expensive and it’s even on sale because of its recent launch on Steam’s early access program.

In addition to being one of the best sellers on the platform, Going Medieval also collects hundreds of positive reviews from its players. As it’s still under development, it’s worth remembering that there are many features to be implemented and bugs to be fixed yet. Other than that, it’s worth checking out!