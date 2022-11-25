Going back to the time when Jim went ahead to wish Jimin a Ryan Reynolds-style and it was fun

Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s leading men today. The star of “Deadpool” is one of the most sought—after actors in the film industry, and every director dreams of working with him. While his work speaks for itself, one of the things the actor is known for is his comical and funny nature. The actor never ceases to make us laugh with his pranks and trolls. In addition, Reynolds has fun teasing other celebrities over and over again.

The fun side of Ryan Reynolds knows no bounds. From his interviews to his films, Ryan’s sense of humor is always visible. Ryan spares no one from his pranks, because the actor even trolls his wife Blake Lively on social networks. Like many of us who like Ryan’s hilarious character, BTS star Gene even took a page from Ryan Reynolds’ book.

How Ryan Reynolds influenced Gene in a peculiar way

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are undoubtedly one of the most harmonious couples in Hollywood. Over and over again, the Canadian actor trolls his wife on social media. Earlier, the star of “Mercenary with a Mouth” cheerfully wished his wife Blake Lively. Reynolds posted a photo with the “Simple Service” actress and heavily cut her out of the photo. Interestingly, even BTS star Jin wished his bandmate Jimin in the style of Ryan Reynolds.

Earlier, Jimin celebrated his 27th birthday, and Jin wished his bandmate the same as Reynolds. The Korean star posted a photo of her bandmate and cut out Jimin’s face from the photo. The photo became very popular, as it reminded fans of Reynolds’ message about Lively’s birthday.

Jin will serve in the army

As we all know, this Jin is the oldest member of BTS. And on December 13, the BTS star will serve in the Korean armed forces. 9 days after his birthday, Jin will start his five-week workout.

