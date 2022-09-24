Going back to “The Finder’s Fee,” the movie in which we saw Ryan Reynolds…

Ryan Reynolds is one of the few actors who have played roles in all genres. From starring in comic books and superheroes to starring in sports documentaries based on his team, Ryan has proven time and time again that he is a versatile actor. While we certainly know him as the Mouthed Mercenary from “Deadpool” or Adam Reed from “The Adam Project,” little is known about his role as Quigley in the 2001 film “The Quest Fee.”

Over the years, we’ve seen the Reynolds star alongside a host of talented stars like Dwayne Johnson and Meghan Markle. Similarly, the Finder board is no exception. The film involves a huge ensemble of famous actors. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie starring Ryan Reynolds and James Earl Jones.

In Finder’s Fee, Ryan Reynolds plays Quigley.

Directed by Jeff Probst, the host of the insanely popular TV series Survivor, The Finder’s Fee was one of the best detective films of its time. The film tells the story of a guy named Tepper (Eric Palladino) who finds a lost wallet on the street. Although such incidents are commonplace, it is rare that there is also a winning lottery ticket worth six million dollars in the wallet.

Although Tepper does contact the owner, Avery Phillips (James Earl Jones), using the number found inside the wallet to return it, he finds himself in a moral dilemma. His regular poker team, including Quigley (Ryan Reynolds) and Fishman (Matthew Lillard), arrive for their regular game. Meanwhile, the big twist of the movie is that the poker game involves betting on lottery tickets.

Palladino perfectly portrays the tense guy Tepper, making it clear with his facial expressions that there is a tense situation. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds plays a divorced father with big debts. Despite the absence of the main role, Reynolds brings his role to perfection. In addition, James Earl Jones, also known as Darth Vader, adds credibility to the cast. We also have Fishman, a heavily indebted player played by Matthew Lillard. The actress-collector Carly Pope plays Carla in the film.

Although the plot is a bit predictable, the twists and turns between the films will get on your nerves. Interestingly, Avery Phillips, the owner of the winning poker ticket, is the highlight of the film. Moreover, watching Tepper struggle to hide a winning lottery ticket from his friends and return it to its rightful owner is something worth paying attention to.

Have you watched Finder's Fee? You can rent a movie on Amazon here.

