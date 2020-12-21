GOG: Over 3000 games with discounts of up to 91%

The store, owned by CD Projekt, begins a discount period that will last until next January. Thousands of games in promotion.

GOG.com has kicked off its 2020 winter offers. The digital computer video game store of CD Projekt, parent company of CD Projekt RED, responsible for works such as The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, thus begins a period of sales for a limited time in more than 3,300 titles with discounts of up to 91% in some cases. Let’s take a look at the dates and characteristics of the promotion.

As explained by GOG itself, the GOG Winter Sale offers will be available from December 16, 2020 until January 4, 2021, so there is plenty of time for those who still do not want or cannot start adding games to your wish list. As usual, this store -which requires its own launcher to run the titles on PC, GOG Galaxy-.

Among the outstanding offers we find works such as Control Ultimate Edition with 50%, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition with 60%, Metro Exodus with 60%), The Outer Worlds with 50% or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition with a 70% discount.

Star Wars Essential Bundle 85% off

As usual, GOG has also lowered some of its bundles, such as the Star Wars Essential Bundle with an 85% discount (includes 25 games), the Lucasfilm Games Essential Bundle and the Devolver Essential Bundle, among others. The GOG search engine criteria are very complete, so it can make navigation much easier when diving among so many offers. It is possible to select if we want a specific operating system, discriminate by text languages, genres or price, for those who are looking for offers at testimonial prices.

All an essential as Disco Elysium is with a 40% discount, resulting in a price of 23.99 euros. Valid for both Windows and Mac devices and with Spanish translation already available.

Recently, GOG has withdrawn Devotion, a controversial title that pokes fun at China’s President Xi Jinping. You can know the story here.



