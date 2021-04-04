Godzilla vs. Kong: what does the end mean?

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

After the remake of Godzilla by Legendary, MonsterVerse fans are waiting for the fight between the King of the Monsters and King Kong, first shown in 1963 in theaters and returning in even greater proportions.

However, in Godzilla vs. Kong, after an entire movie of spiteful fighting, cheap photos and a lot of Batman vs. Batman fighting. Superman, Godzilla and Kong team up to stop Mechagodzilla. The shadowy Apex Cybernetics corporation did nothing good, creating a Mecha-Titan that can be piloted by a human and with King Ghidorah’s enhanced artificial intelligence skull.

In cinema, the gigantic robot monster has two origins. In the first, from the movie Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, from 1974, it was a weapon designed by a race of alien invaders known as Simians, who created Mechagodzilla to destroy humanity and, to disguise the creature, covered it with a layer of scales, so that it looked like the real Godzilla.

In the second version, Mechagodzilla was created by the United Nations Godzilla Countermeasures Center. He is featured in the film Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, from 1994, and is a reconstruction of the giant robot from the 1974 film.

With AI commanding the robotic villain of Godzilla vs. Kong, he now gives the orders and attacks Godzilla in the heart of Hong Kong. But, with Kong’s help, the two titans dismantle the robot that Godzilla has been trying to prevent from existing throughout the film.

Still, while Godzilla and Kong participate in the salvation of mankind, one of them falls, as promised.

One Must Fall: The true winner of Godzilla vs. Kong

Despite all the provocations involving the phrase “one must fall”, a titan was actually defeated in Godzilla vs. Kong.

After the action scenes in Hong Kong that start the film’s great final conflict, Godzilla drops Kong in the middle of the street. Sticking their claws into their chest, the two get very close and have a dispute of screams from giants, before the king lizard lets its supposed opponent die.

However, with an experimental ship full of energy, Dr. Nathan Lind discharges a mega-defibrillator charge right into the heart of Kong. After firing the HEAV prototype, Dr. Lind runs from the ensuing explosion, putting Kong back in the game in time to help Godzilla’s fight against Mechagodzilla.

With Kong revitalized, the gigantic colorful destruction of Mechagodzilla is realized, bringing down this deadly human-made threat once and for all. The final fight that was sold was not that of the title, but the fight of organic titans against mecha technology.

What the end of Godzilla vs. Kong means for the future of MonsterVerse?

After all, two big questions remain at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong. The first is: how did mankind think they could get away with doing a maneuver with Mechagodzilla? This is something that future MonsterVerse films can explore. However, the second question, and the most easily answered, is where are Godzilla and Kong left at the end of this epic adventure?

The fate of the giants after Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla returns to the seas at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong. With no more feuds with Kong, the king of monsters returns towards the water, and fans hope he will catch up with Mothra at some point. So, as Dr. Ilene Andrews pointed out so insistently: there cannot be two alphas in the same territory.

However, it is very convenient that Godzilla vs. Kong finally shows the discovery of the Hollow Land and all its prehistoric glory. Thanks to this new revelation and as it seems to be linked to the legacy of the Kong family, the monster is no longer restricted to a dome on Skull Island. Godzilla can rule the world on the surface, with Kong now installed as the ruler of the Hollow Earth kingdom.

Finally, the world now knows who would win a battle between Godzilla and Kong, as well as the circumstances that would make the two unite. So, what questions still need to be answered in the MonsterVerse world?

With its debut scheduled for March 31 in the United States, both in theaters and in streaming HBO Max, Godzilla vs. Kong is expected to move the box office next weekend with fans who want to discover all this and more in the film of the two giant monsters.

Already released in 38 international markets, the film surpassed Warner and Legendary’s expectations. In Brazil, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 29.