Godzilla vs. Kong, Spanish trailer: giants’ chariot

The film will arrive to kick off all the productions planned by Warner in 2021. This first preview is dazzling.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have presented this Sunday night the first official trailer – also in Spanish, as the opening of this news – of Godzilla vs. Kong, the long-awaited premiere of the film directed by Adam Wingar; the first production of the North American giant within the lineup of films planned for this year.

After a complex year, where COVID-19 prevented the fulfillment of the roadmap set by Warner, this March 17 (March 26 in Spain) will be released in theaters and HBO Max this dramatic and lavish confrontation between two icons of science fiction. “Legends collide in” Godzilla vs. Kong “when these mythical adversaries come together in a titanic combat for all ages, while the fate of the world hangs by a thread”, reads the synopsis.

As if it were the film King Kong against Godzilla (1963), an exchange of blows is looming where there is no room for conventional verbal language, but a frenzy of impacts, destruction and tension that, surely, many prefer to see in a big way in movie theaters, just like the old days. Following a disappointing premiere for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Warner is looking to reinvigorate the franchise with this new installment.

Warner to release its new 2021 movies at the same time in theaters and streaming

Warner Bros. revealed last December that, due to the state of the pandemic, all the films whose premiere was scheduled for 2021 will see the light of day this year … but not only in theaters, but simultaneously also on the streaming platform HBO Max. The North American giant argued “unprecedented times” that therefore required unconventional decisions. We are talking about a measure that affects 17 titles, whose economic amount in production amounts to more than 1,000 million dollars. Among the films to highlight we find: Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune, The Matrix 4, the prequel to the Los Sopranos series or the adaptation of the musical En un barrio de Nueva York, by Lin-Manuel Miranda.