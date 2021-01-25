Godzilla vs. Kong movie gets first trailer

The film “Godzilla vs Kong ‘” has just won the first official trailer, allowing the audience to get a sense of what’s to come in these titles, as well as creating high expectations with the battles shown, something that quickly went viral and helped the released video by Warner to arrive in over 12 million views in less than 24 hours.

This title is a form of closure for two features: “Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island”. In them the characters are showing separately, where each one had a final plot that left opening for this unification, which will be very explosive.

This time the giant reptile, which is present in the Monsterverse, appears with the purpose of once again destroying the city, but ends up being prevented by the gorilla, whose mission is to destroy the threat and this can be quite bloody for both sides, since Kong does not surrender easily.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to premiere on March 25, with actors Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies,” “The Little Drummer Girl”), Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Rebecca Hall (“ Christine: A True Story, ”“ Professor Marston and the Wonder Women ”), Brian Tyree Henry (“ Joker, ”“ Spider-Man: In the Spider-Verse ”), Shun Oguri (“ Time with You ”), Eiza González ( “Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”), Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2”), Kyle Chandler (“Godzilla II: King of the Monsters”) and Demián Bichir (“The Nun,” “The Hated Eight”).

The publication of the film will be a little different this year due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, following the same pattern as Wonder Woman 1984, and arriving on the big screens, as well as streaming HBO Max, simultaneously allowing resident subscribers of the USA enjoy this differentiated form of launch.