Godzilla vs Kong: Japanese trailer new battle scenes

Godzilla vs. Kong will put two of the greatest monsters in the history of cinema to face each other and destroy many cities around the world. At least that is what the Japanese trailer for the film suggests.

With some new footage, the new video shows more details than you can expect from the film. Check it out below.

According to the official synopsis “Kong and his protectors embark on a dangerous journey to find their true home. With them is Jia, a young orphan who has a unique and strong connection with Kong. But they did not know they were on the way to a Enraged Godzilla, who is leaving a trail of destruction for the planet. This epic battle between the two titans, instigated by hidden forces, is just the beginning of the mystery that lies at the core of the Earth “.

The new film is scheduled to premiere in Brazil on March 25, the same date as the main international markets. In the United States, the film will simultaneously hit theaters and the HBO Max catalog on March 31. The cast features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri and Demián Bichir. Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla II: King of the Monsters) sign the script, based on the story created by Terry Rossio (from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise), Patrick McKay (who is working on the Lord of the Rings series) Rings) and JD Payne (Star Trek: Without Borders). Adam Wingard (Death Note) is the director of the film.