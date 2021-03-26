Godzilla vs Kong could have a global debut

Godzilla vs. Kong will make its debut this week in markets around the world, before its domestic launch on March 31. The epic feature film hopes to make a splash by bringing more attention to theaters as they begin to reopen amid spikes in vaccination.

The pandemic has obviously been unpleasant for the film industry since it started, but new reports confirm that Godzilla vs. Kong must create the biggest world premiere of any film since the pandemic created a new way of life for billions.

According to Deadline, the film will reach 38 foreign markets this weekend, including Taiwan, Mexico, India, Russia, South Korea and China. In Brazil, the launch was postponed to April 8.

All of these are very important markets when it comes to film billing. As such, box office experts are eager to see how the launch of a true blockbuster affects these areas. A strong global premiere will complement Godzilla vs. Kong ahead of its domestic debut, as the United States will screen the film in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

Currently, the international box office is estimated to start at $ 70 million in total, with room to grow. Much of this expansion would come from China, as it is the largest market for that lot.

Before the pandemic, China was a big variable for Godzilla II: King of the Monsters, with a solid $ 66 million debut. If Godzilla vs Kong can generate similar success, Warner Bros. Pictures will undoubtedly be satisfied with his latest release.

According to the latest forecasts, the film is expected to generate between $ 50 and $ 70 million in China. Pre-sales have not officially started due to license issues, but according to sources, interest in Godzilla vs. Kong is high.

However, the same cannot be said for all markets that come into focus this weekend. South Korea has traditionally shown little interest in kaiju (monster movie) productions. However, markets like Taiwan and Indonesia can make up for that drop.

Godzilla vs Kong will debut this Thursday, March 25, in the main countries. Stay tuned so you don’t miss the feature’s debut in Brazil, next month!