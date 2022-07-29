“Godzilla vs Kong 2” starts shooting video from the scene of the attack on the beach

The video of the attack scene on the beach marks the beginning of filming of the sequel “Godzilla vs Kong”. The upcoming film will be the last in the kaiju cinematic franchise Legendary, MonsterVerse. Starting in 2014 with Gareth Edwards’ “Godzilla”, the film was followed by the prequel “Kong: Skull Island”, “Godzilla: King of Monsters” (2019) and the Godzilla vs Kong match in 2021. With a 2020 release date, the latest MonsterVerse movie was released the following year and had relatively good box office limited by the pandemic, grossing over $470 million. This is an impressive figure, considering the fact that the film was released on HBO Max at the same time.

Set five years after Godzilla defeated King Ghidorah, “Godzilla vs. Kong” discovers that the titular giant ape is being monitored and protected by a government agency known as the “Monarch.” Meanwhile, Godzilla attacks several objects associated with Apex Cybernetics. It is later revealed that its CEO Walter Simmons (Demian Bichir) used the skulls of King Ghidora to control a kaiju robot known as Mechagodzilla. After a short but fierce battle, Godzilla and King Kong unite and destroy the robot, as a result of which both monsters agree to a preliminary peace. “Godzilla vs. Kong 2” is in development, and the documents are being submitted.

A new video from 7News Brisbane from the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, shows that the filming of the sequel “Godzilla vs Kong” has begun. A clip from a local news broadcast shows that the local beach has been transformed by the production into a beach from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with Brazilian flags, Rio de Janeiro police cars and military law enforcement. Extras filled the beach set, and they were ordered to run from a giant invisible creature emerging from the water.

Since the kaijus featured in the franchise were computer generated, there were no duplicates or any images of Godzilla, King Kong or any other giant creature. Details of the history of the upcoming MonsterVerse recording are kept secret, but the video shows that at least one kaiju scene will take place in Rio de Janeiro. Why the monster invaded the city is not revealed in a short video from the news.

When the King Ghidorah storyline is completed, and most of the world’s famous kaijus are gone, viewers are speculating about what the next MonsterVerse entry will entail. Godzilla vs Kong’s discovery that there is another world at the center of the Earth opens the door for many new creatures to appear. With various classic Godzilla monsters not yet included in the franchise, such as Hedora, Biollante or Baragon, as well as another Mothra egg previously teased, there is plenty of room for future enemies and allies for both Godzilla and King Kong. But viewers will have to wait and see what Legendary has in store when “Godzilla vs. Kong 2” hits theaters on March 15, 2024.