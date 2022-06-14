“Godzilla vs. Kong 2” should reveal the big mystery of GvK

In “Godzilla vs Kong 2” it is necessary to solve the main mystery of “Godzilla vs Kong 2”. The official title has not yet been confirmed, but Legendary’s plans to continue MonsterVerse with a fifth film are no longer a closely guarded secret. Filming of the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, which is expected to be shot in Australia later this year, is currently in development, with Adam Wingard returning as director.

The details of the story remain secret, but what has been said about the upcoming MonsterVerse movie implies that it will not be “Godzilla 3” or “Kong 2”. The fact that it is currently being described as a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is a good sign that it will continue the stories of both MonsterVerse titans. A sequel centered around both monsters seems plausible, as there are several ways it could work. It could be a rematch between the Titans, or perhaps a real team in which they must join forces against a new villain.

Regardless of what Legendary plans to do with Godzilla vs. Kong 2, the movie gives the MonsterVerse the opportunity to finally provide answers to the mystery of the Godzilla vs. Kong Titans war. One of the most interesting discoveries made in the film was the story he set for Godzilla and Kong’s ancestors. Apparently, the two species collided in the hidden world of the Hollow Earth for an unknown reason. The novelization touched upon the motives of their struggle, as well as discussed the results, but the film itself left open to interpretation what actually happened in the War of the Titans. Given how integral Kong’s backstory and their hereditary rivalry with the Godzilla races is, it’s important that the second film about the two Titans properly explores this event.

Godzilla vs Kong never even tried to explain why Godzilla and Kong’s ancestors fought, and did not go into how it ended. The fact that the Congas eventually left for Skull Island indicated that Godzilla managed to expel them, but this was not confirmed in the film. According to the novelization “Godzilla vs. Kong”, the battle began when the Congas, believing that Godzilla was evil, attacked him. Godzilla eventually won and forced the Kongs to leave their homes. However, it is difficult to say whether this explanation is canonical for the film. “Godzilla vs. Kong 2” could potentially offer its own version.

There is also the question of who participated in the conflict. The rock carvings at the beginning of the film suggest that Mothra and the Skull Climbers played roles in the battles, thereby attracting even more interest in the War of the Titans. The possible inclusion of other Titans adds to the list of unanswered questions about Godzilla’s mysterious war against Kong. Obviously, the War of the Titans was a monumental event for the MonsterVerse, so it deserves enough attention in Godzilla vs. Kong 2.