Godzilla: Singular Point – Netflix releases unpublished anime trailer

Godzilla: Singular Point: Recently, Netflix released an unreleased trailer for the anime Godzilla: Singular Point. The production, which is currently being broadcast in Japan, is expected to reach streaming in June. In all, the 1st season will feature 13 exciting episodes.

In the plot, the great monster Godzilla travels through Japan, leaving in its wake a true wave of destruction. In parallel to these events, engineer Yun Arikawa and student Mei Kamino learn more about the existence of a mysterious particle.

What could be the salvation of all mankind has great consequences. Thus, to prevent a global catastrophe from happening on account of Godzilla, the two join in a frantic race in search of answers and improvements to what they have in hand.

Check out the full trailer:

Characters face other monsters in the anime trailer Godzilla: Singular Point

In the images released, the main characters will face other types of monsters along their journey to stop Godzilla. It is also possible to notice that the plot is full of scientific discussions and interesting approaches about this classic monster of cinema.

It is worth mentioning that the exhibition of anime in Japan is taking place weekly, every Thursday by Tokyo MX. It is not yet known how the distribution will take place on Netflix, but it seems that the platform will make all episodes available at once.

Directed by Atsushi Takahashi from scripts by Toh Enjoe, Godzilla: Singular Point had its animation developed by the famous studio Bones in partnership with studio Orange. Netflix operates in a co-production regime.

The dubbing cast includes Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya and Taro Kiuchi in the main roles.

Let’s wait for more news!