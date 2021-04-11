Godzilla: remember all the films of the franchise

Godzilla: An atomic monster that has destroyed cities for 67 years and remains stronger than ever, Godzilla is the pride of the Japanese film studio Toho. In more than 30 films, the killer kaiju has been set against mutant, large and deadly beasts.

With Godzilla vs. Kong being released this past week, check out the guide with all the films in the monster franchise to date.

Godzilla (1954)

The Japanese film (Gojira) was directed by Ishiro Honda. The first film in the Godzilla franchise in the Showa era.

Godzilla Contra Ataca (1955)

It is the second film in the franchise and the first to feature another giant monster in the same film to fight Godzilla, something that would become a standard for the franchise to this day.

King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962)

It is the third film in the franchise and the first of two films produced by Toho Studios with King Kong.

Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964)

Due to the success of King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962), Toho chose Mothra to face Godzilla in the next film due to Mothra’s success (1961).

Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster (1964)

It is the fifth film in the Godzilla franchise, and it was the second Godzilla film produced that year, after Mothra vs. Godzilla.

Astro-Monster Invasion (1965)

In the film, the aliens beg humanity to lend Godzilla and Rodan to defeat King Ghidorah, but end up betraying humans and freeing monsters on Earth.

Ebirah, Terror of the Abyss (1966)

Looking for his brother, Ryota escapes in a boat belonging to a criminal alongside two teenagers. After being caught by a storm, the group arrives at the island Letchi, where the natives of the island Infant were enslaved by a terrorist organization and held in captivity by a crustacean monster. Upon discovering a sleeping Godzilla, they decide to wake him up to defeat the terrorists and free the natives.

The Son of Godzilla (1967)

On a tropical island, scientists are conducting meteorological experiments and find giant mantises and a giant spider that are attacking Godzilla’s son, who arrives to defend his offspring.

The Awakening of the Monsters (1968)

In the film, humans achieved world peace in 1999, and several giant monsters are confined to an area known as Monsterland. The monsters are released from the area and are mentally controlled by aliens called Kilaaks, who send them to attack large cities. When the monsters are released from the influence of the Kilaaks, the aliens send King Ghidorah to challenge the other monsters.

The Revenge of Godzilla (1969)

A bullying boy dreams of traveling to Monster Island, where he befriends Godzilla’s son, who is also having trouble with bullies.

Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971)

From the pollution of the Earth, a new monster is generated. Hedorah, the smog monster, destroys Japan and fights Godzilla while spitting out its poisonous gas to increase the damage.

Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972)

A man begins to suspect that something is wrong with his employers; in the meantime, Godzilla and Anguirus are alerted to something strange happening.

Godzilla vs. Megalon (1973)

The undersea nation of Seatopia sends the gigantic Megalon to destroy the world, and it is up to Godzilla and Jet Jaguar to defeat it.

The Monsters Odyssey (1974)

Monkey-like aliens build a robotic Godzilla to destroy Japan, and the real Godzilla may not be powerful enough to destroy it.

The Fury of the Monsters (1975)

Godzilla comes to the rescue when an alien race rebuilds Mechagodzilla to destroy Earth’s cities. A traitorous scientist gives them a second weapon: Titanosaurus.

GODZILLA (Animated Series, 1978)

The research ship’s crew, The Calico, investigates strange phenomena and often encounters threats that force them to summon Godzilla to help.

The Return of Godzilla (1984)

Thirty years after Godzilla’s last appearance in Tokyo, the monster resurfaces and creates worldwide chaos, destroying a Soviet submarine and almost starting World War III. When the governments of the world discover that it is Godzilla, they create a crazy plan to destroy it forever.

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989)

Heartbroken by the loss of his daughter, a geneticist creates a new monstrous mutation.

Godzilla Against the Monster of Evil (1991)

Time travelers use Godzilla in their scheme to destroy Japan to avoid the country’s future economic reign.

Godzilla vs. Mothra (1992)

Japan is caught in the middle of a three-way battle between Godzilla, Mothra and their dark counterpart Battra.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

The United Nations assembles the ultimate weapon to defeat Godzilla, while scientists discover a fresh pteranodon egg on a remote Japanese island.

Godzilla vs. Spacegodzilla (1994)

Godzilla is threatened by two new forces: Mogera, another machine built by the UN, and Space Godzilla, a beast generated from Godzilla particles in space.

Godzilla vs. Destroyer (1995)

The aftermath of the Oxygen Destroyer features Destoroyah, a beast intent on killing Godzilla, who is on the verge of a nuclear collapse.

Godzilla (1998)

A giant reptile monster emerges, leaving destruction in its wake as it advances to New York City. To stop him, an earthworm scientist, his reporter ex-girlfriend and other unlikely heroes team up to save his city.

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

Godzilla saves Tokyo from a flying saucer that becomes the beast Orga.

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus (2000)

Japan creates an artificial black hole device to trap Godzilla forever, but a test of the device creates new enemies for Godzilla, car-sized dragonflies called Meganula and her queen, Megaguirus.

Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001)

Three ancient guardian beasts awaken to protect Japan against Godzilla.

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002)

After the appearance of a new Godzilla, the Japanese government builds a robotic Godzilla from the bones of the original monster that attacked Tokyo in 1954 to stop the beast.

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2003)

A year after the fight between Godzilla and Mechagodzilla, the two monsters come together against Mothra facing off in a conclusive real battle.

Godzilla – Final Battle (2004)

Godzilla’s 50th anniversary project, in which Godzilla travels around the world to fight his former enemies and his allies, in addition to a new mysterious monster called Monster X.

Godzilla (2014)

The world is surrounded by the appearance of monstrous creatures, but one of them may be the only one that can save humanity.

Shin Godzilla (2018)

Japan is plunged into chaos with the appearance of a giant monster.

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

After the Vietnam War, a team of scientists explores an unknown island in the Pacific, venturing into the domain of the mighty Kong and fighting to escape a primitive Eden.

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters (2019)

Cryptozoology agency Monarch faces a series of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, which collides with Mothra, Rodan and his final enemy, the three-headed king Ghidorah.