Godzilla: rating of Akira Takarada’s films about Godzilla according to Letterboxd

Although Akira Takarada starred in many early Godzilla films, he never played the same character twice.

The Kaiju world has lost its legend. Akira Takarada was the last surviving member of the original 1954 Godzilla cast. He died in March at the age of 87. Takarada was a beloved figure in the Kaiju community and, by all accounts, was a warm-hearted person who was imbued with the love that the fans held for him.

Not only did he have a starring role in the movie that started it all, he was also a star in several Godzilla films over the years. Unlike American films, in Japanese films, returning actors often play different characters. Therefore, although Akira Takarada starred in many early Godzilla films, he never played the same character twice.

Ebira, The Horror of the Depths (1966) — 2,9/5

Often referred to as Godzilla vs. the Sea Monster, Ebira, the Terror of the Deep, saw a large radioactive lizard collide with a giant crustacean named Ebira. Akira Takarada plays Yoshimura, a criminal who steals a ship that takes Ryota and other characters to the Island of Babies to find Ryota’s brother. Fighting off a paramilitary group controlling Ebira and surviving two Godzilla attacks, Yoshimura decides to change his life and no longer be a criminal.

“Ebira, The Horror of the Depths” is a more lighthearted Godzilla movie than some of the films that preceded it. Fans often criticize Ebirah’s design for not being inspired. Nevertheless, there is still something to enjoy here, his stupidity is perceived as positive over time, and Akira Takarada’s character is remembered as one of his best.

Godzilla (2014) — 3.0/5

The reboot of the franchise in 2014 opened the Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse, which recently released the movie “Godzilla vs. Kong”. Godzilla follows Ford Brady, who is looking for a way to fight Godzilla to avenge his father’s death. Fortunately, he understands that Godzilla is not the enemy. Unfortunately, Akira Takarada’s cameo role in the film was cut out at the final box office. In the filmed scene, he played an immigration officer in Hawaii, but, unfortunately, this scene was never released in any format.

Fans are currently talking a lot about the release of this scene as it was the last time Takarada was seen in a Godzilla movie. However, it’s unlikely that this scene would have helped Letterboxd users fall in love with the movie. Ford’s character is not as interesting as his father, who dies at the beginning of the film, and, according to users, the film does not show Godzilla for too long. But there is good action, and the built-in mythology is one of the best. Although not the best film in Godzilla’s long filmography, it is considered an easy entry point into the Godzilla franchise.

Invasion of the Astro Monster (1965) – 3.2/5

“Invasion of the Astro Monster” follows two astronauts Glenn and Fuji, Akira Takarada plays Fuji when they find themselves on the mysterious Planet X. The aliens there, known as the Xillians, ask them if they can borrow Godzilla and Rodan from Earth so they can stop Ghidorah from terrorizing the planet. However, this was all part of the Xillians’ plan, as they do control Ghidorah and want to control Godzilla and Rodan in order to take over Earth.

Godzilla vs. Mothra (1992) – 3,2/5

The fourth film of the second era of Godzilla was “Godzilla vs. Mothra”. This time Godzilla will have to fight against both Mothra and Battra. Having become a little older, Akira Takarada does not play the main role in the film, instead he plays the head of the Environmental Planning Bureau Joji Minamino. He is concerned that environmental disasters and the awakening of three monsters are a sign that the world is coming to an end.

Godzilla: The Final Wars (2004) — 3,3/5

Created for the 50th anniversary of Godzilla, the game “Godzilla: Final Wars” does not tolerate blows and sees how the titled monster fights with all his legendary enemies. The film is also notable for being the only time the Japanese version of the monster is opposed to the American version. The Xiliens return to the franchise to pretend to save humanity from evil monsters that threaten their lives. The aliens replace Akira Takarada’s character, UN Secretary General Naotaro Daigo, in order to infiltrate the governments of the world. But there are two things they didn’t count on, the mustachioed Captain Gordon and Godzilla.

Mothra Vs. Godzilla (1964) — 3.5/5

When a giant egg is discovered, greedy entrepreneurs take control of it. This is a setup for Mothra vs Godzilla. The Mothra Fairies team up with journalist Ichiro Sakai, played by Akira Takarada, to find a way to free the egg from the control of greedy people. When Godzilla wakes up, the inhabitants of Babies Island, the original home of the egg, pray to awaken the Mothra sleeping inside so that she can save the people of Japan from Godzilla’s destruction.