Godzilla: New Series Details on Apple TV+ Revealed

Godzilla: Recently, Apple TV+ revealed to be producing a series based on Godzilla for the streaming platform. However, no information about the plot or the team involved in the project had been released during the speech.

Now, the North American website Deadline has revealed new information about the show. According to the portal, the series will be called Hourglass at this first moment, but it should win a new title before its debut.

In the plot, viewers will follow the story of a family that discovers they have close ties to Monarch, the secret government agency responsible for capturing and hunting unknown beings.

The series is being produced through a partnership between Apple TV+ and Legendary Television, with Chris Black as showrunner and Matt Fraction, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive producing.

Although no cast name has been released, that should happen in the coming weeks, as Deadline points out that Apple must want to start filming as soon as possible to capitalize on the great success of Godzilla vs Kong.

