Godslayer Reed Richards’ Secret Weapon Makes Tony Stark Look Pathetic

Reed Richards made one of Iron Man’s most impressive creations look pathetic, as the hero’s version did what he couldn’t: build a Phoenix killing machine. In Dark Reign: Fantastic Four #3 from Marvel Comics, readers will learn about a version of Mr. Fantastic who used his genius to create a weapon powerful enough to kill the mighty Phoenix. Unlike Tony Stark, whose Phoenix Killer armor suffered a complete failure, the hero of the Fantastic Four managed to stop the fiery villain on his Land.

In the Avengers vs. X-Men crossover from Marvel Comics, Iron Man attempted to fight the Phoenix by creating a massive and powerful armor called his Phoenix Killer armor. The huge Phoenix fighter wasn’t completely ineffective as it separated Hope Summers from the incredible cosmic force, but in the end, the weapon didn’t kill the Phoenix. Instead, the Phoenix Force would corrupt the five heroes on Earth, resulting in devastating consequences on Earth. Tony Stark never figured out how to hack Phoenix, but Reed Richards’ version managed to do it with his god-killing machine.

In Dark Reign: Fantastic Four #3 by Jonathan Hickman, Sean Chen, Lorenzo Ruggiero, John Rauch and Ras Wooton from VC, the Fantastic Four end up traveling to different realities after H.A.M.M.E.R. interference spoils the operation of Reed Richards’ reality-distorting machine. During their multiverse adventures in time and space, Earth-5521 is revealed. In this dimension, the Illuminati unleashed the Power of the Phoenix on the Skrull homeworld to destroy the planet. However, after the mission was a success, Reed did what Iron Man could not do, building a machine/weapon capable of destroying Phoenix before she went further insane.

While Reed Richards, who kills Phoenix, is not from Earth-616, the basic version of the Fantastic Four hero’s access to the Bridge allowed him to return to the universe if he needed to and copy the design specifications for Phoenix. – the killing machine. Unlike Iron Man’s failed Phoenix-killer armor, Mr. Fantastic has a way to defeat a godlike cosmic entity. He could create a machine capable of destroying the Phoenix if necessary, since his variant has ready-made plans.

Reed and Tony have always considered each other rivals, not teammates and heroes. Thus, the fact that Mr. Fantastic could travel across the Multiverse to obtain blueprints for creating a machine to kill gods, if necessary, since the Phoenix-killer armor of his fellow ingenious inventor failed so badly, proves that the hero of the Fantastic Four can do what Stark could not. After all, Reed Richards’ god-killing weapon is better than the Phoenix Killer’s Iron Man armor, as his machine lives up to its name, unlike the hero’s armored creation.