God’s Purpose Revealed With Chloe As Secret Weapon

As everyone prepares for God’s arrival on Netflix’s Lucifer series, some viewers are convinced that human detective Chloe Decker could be the secret weapon to take down Michael.

It is still unknown when the last eight episodes of the current season will appear, but Lucifer fans may have already figured out how Michael will ultimately be defeated.

Chloe’s blessed status may prove instrumental in banishing Michael and restoring balance after viewers spotted some key clues in previous Lucifer episodes.

Depending on how long the resentful archangel’s plan has been brewing, the omniscient God may have foreseen his plans and placed Chloe in Lucifer’s path to protect him in his darkest hour.

Michael’s persistent pursuit of Chloe may show that Lucifer’s twin brother already knows that she could eventually cause him pain if he’s not too careful.

Some Lucifer fans expressed that Michael is probably focused on destroying the bond between Chloe and Lucifer because he knows that in the future he could be defeated by her.

Their relationship was certainly approaching rocky territory in the final moments of the fifth part of the series, as Lucifer’s inability to say “I love you” remained unresolved.

Lucifer has to catch up with his dad when the series returns, so fans wait on the edge of their seats to find out if beloved crime solvers can reunite and stop Michael’s plans.



