God’s Favorite Idiot: 10 Movies and TV Series whose Cast You’ve Seen

“God’s Favorite Idiot,” Ben Falcone’s newest series, which began in mid-June 2022, is an artful combination of apocalyptic storytelling and workplace comedy. In this fictional universe, Falcone’s character, Clark Thompson, discovers that he is responsible for stopping the apocalypse. He was joined by a number of other well-known performers, including his wife Melissa McCarthy.

Although Falcone and McCarthy collaborated on a number of projects, they also appeared in a number of other high-profile projects, which is also true for the rest of the very talented actors of the series, each of whom has a respectable resume.

Melissa McCarthy — “Can You Forgive Me?” (2018)

Currently unavailable for streaming

Although Melissa McCarthy is primarily known for her comedies, she has also shown that she has what it takes to become a very strong dramatic actress. For example, in “Can You Forgive Me,” she plays Lee Israel, an unsuccessful writer who resorts to literary forgeries to try to revive her shattered literary state.

This is a powerful McCarthy play that squeezes pathos out of the role, turning Israel into someone the audience can understand, even if they don’t always approve of her various actions. McCarthy plays Emily in God’s Favorite Idiot.

Ben Falcone — “Nine Perfect Strangers” (2021)

Streaming on Hulu

Although he participated in a number of his own projects, Falcone was particularly known for appearing frequently with his wife. This is especially true of “Nine Perfect Strangers,” in which he plays the character of Paul Drabble, a catfish catcher who cheated on Melissa McCarthy’s character. Despite the fact that he only appears in a few episodes, Falcone nevertheless manages to create a character who is human and obviously has deep flaws.

Despite being one of the villains of the series, he still has an undeniable chemistry with McCarthy. He plays the main character Clark Thompson in “God’s Favorite Idiot.”

Usman Elli – “How to become a God in Central Florida” (2019)

Streaming on Hulu

“Becoming a God in Central Florida” is certainly a unique show that focuses on a woman who manipulates her way into the upper echelons of a pyramid scheme. Although Kirsten Dunst is the star of the series (this is one of her best roles), as in many other successful black comedies, he also relies heavily on the supporting cast. Among them is Usman Elli, who plays the role of Stan Van Grundegaard.

Although he’s just a minor character, he nevertheless manages to hit the right notes, becoming a key part of why this series is so frighteningly funny. He plays the character of Mohsin Raza in God’s favorite idiot.

Kevin Dunn — “Vice President” (2012 — 2019)

Broadcast on HBO Max

“Vice President” is rightfully considered one of the best comedies on HBO. Searing and tearing with his humor, he also relied heavily on various talented actors. One of them was Kevin Dunn, who played Ben Cafferty, the president’s chief of staff.

Very excited, but politically savvy, he was one of the best characters to appear in the series, the one who joined the ensemble to make the show as fun as it was. He appears as Clark’s father, Gene.

Chris Sandiford — “What We Do in the Shadows” (2019 —)

Streaming on Hulu

“What We Do in the Shadows” has become a very popular series on FX, and it’s easy to see why. With his slyly funny and irreverent look at the traditional vampire mythology, he demonstrates how much life there is still left in this figure.

As in many other series, he is successful in part thanks to various minor characters, one of whom is played by Chris Sandiford (who appears as Tom in “God’s Favorite Idiot”). His character from Shadows, Derek, is a rather unhappy vampire. However, Sandiford also manages to make him very charming.

Janik Truesdale — “Gilmore Girls” (2000 — 2007)

Streaming on Netflix

Janik Truesdale has been in Hollywood for quite some time, and, in addition to participating in many TV series as a supporting player, he now appears as Chamuel in “God’s Favorite Idiot.” However, perhaps his most notable previous role was that of Michel Gerard in the very popular TV series Gilmore Girls.

In this series, he created a character who was very tense at first, but gradually became a little freer. The brilliance of Truesdale as a performer was that he was able to create a character who could be so annoying and at the same time borrowing.

Leon Ford “Gallipoli” (2015)

Streaming on the Roku channel

Although it has not been the subject of as many TV series as the Second World War, the First World War is still a conflict that has left its mark on the mass cultural imagination. Of particular note is the Australian TV series “Gallipoli”, which tells about Australian men who landed at Gallipoli in Turkey.

In the series, Leon Ford appears as Charles Bean, a very important historian and war correspondent.