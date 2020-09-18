Gods and Monsters name, energetic Monster

According to documents discovered by the Tech Raptor website, the reason Ubisoft changed the name of the former Gods & Monsters to Immortals Fenyx Rising were legal threats made by energy producer Monster Energy, contrary to Ubi’s claims that the change was solely and ” entirely because of the vision of the game. “

With a strong relationship with the gaming and multimedia industry in general, with its brand widely publicized in the eSports scenarios, Monster Energy even sent a formal letter to Ubisoft stating that the use of Gods & Monsters as the name of a multiplatform game and considered Triple A “could cause confusion, make mistakes or mislead” under trademark laws.

With the possibility of jeopardizing their business and sponsorships with the launch of the publisher’s new title, the energy company went ahead with the case, extending it after two failed negotiations and generating great chances of a court dispute, but Ubisoft apparently he gave in and gave up using the old name for his game, confirming the change in June this year.

Immortal Fenyx Rising will be released on December 3 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.



