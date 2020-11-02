Godfall’s System Requirements Revealed

The system requirements of Godfall, developed by Counterplay Games and by Gearbox Publishing, have been announced. The game’s system requirements may upset some PC gamers.

The minimum and recommended system requirements for the Godfall game, developed by Counterplay Games and will be released for PC and PlayStation 5 on November 12, have been announced.

The system requirements statement made from Godfall’s official Twitter account seems to upset PC players who want to play the game. Well, let’s see what are the system requirements to play the game on PC.

Godfall’s system requirements explained

The game, which will be released on the Epic Games Store for PC, is described on its page in the store as: “Save Aperion. You are the last of the Valoria knights, the martial masters of the legendary armor sets called Valor armors. This is the first of the looter-slasher kind of melee action. rise in the role-playing game Godfall. ”

The game, which is published by Gearbox Publishing, is available for pre-order. If you pre-order the game, the bonus content that can be obtained is as follows;

Godfall Starter Pack: Get a head start with lots of selected buff items

Chrome Valor armor skins for Silver Mane, Phoenix, and Gray Hawk

Longsword of Zer0: Unleash the sword of a master assassin from another universe

Godfall system requirements

Minimum:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 12 GB

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB

Suggested:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

RAM: 16 GB

Video card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 11 GB



