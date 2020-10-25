Godfall won’t force you to repeat activities you don’t like

Counterplay Games claims that during the main Godfall campaign you will receive enough materials to build Valorplates, without having to grind.

Godfall will arrive on PS5 and PC on November 12, while in Europe we will have to wait for the 19 of the same month in its new generation version. For this reason, Counterplay Games explains several of the decisions they have made regarding the content cycle; Specifically, they say that the player will not have to repeat the activities that they do not like in order to receive creation materials.

In the words of their senior technical producer, Richard Heyne, they wanted the game to be fun in any of its facets, whether it be progressing through the main campaign or completing activities after it to acquire better equipment. “We wanted the game to have maximum flexibility with grinding,” he explains in an interview with IGN. “We wanted to avoid election paralysis, as Godfall’s combat can be quick and agile. It’s direct action, and if you had to open the menu interface every two levels… it would impact the player experience. ”

Heyne explains that during the campaign the necessary ingredients will be unlocked to create a certain number of Valorplates (the armor that give skills and play styles) without the need to perform any type of secondary activity. You can look forward to the possibility of enchanting your weapons and armor to increase their rarity; You’ll also have ring slots and emblems that translate into unique traits.

Godfall will not require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play solo. However, it does need to be connected to the internet to work. We recently learned the opinion of its creators about the DualSense: “it’s incredible,” they explained. It will make use of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It is now available to reserve in three different editions: the standard, the Deluxe Edition (79.99 euros) and the Ascended Edition (89.99 euros). Through this link you will know its contents.



