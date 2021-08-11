Godfall Wins Launch Trailer for Fire & Darkness Expansion

Godfall, an action RPG published by Gearbox, won a launch trailer for the Fire & Darkness expansion, which is now available. In addition, the game also received its PS4 version and the free Lightbringer update, all on the same day.

The Fire & Darkness expansion costs R$ 37.99 at the Epic Games Store and brings to the game new story missions and cutscenes, new areas to be explored, 5 bosses and 10 types of unprecedented enemies, 20 different skins to be used and content from the Fire Realm to the Dreamstones and Tower of Trials.

Godfall also made it to PlayStation 4 in two versions. The Deluxe Edition costs $59.99 and features cross-gen play between Sony consoles, a free PlayStation 5 upgrade and the Fire & Darkness expansion. The Ascended Edition costs $69.99 and features three cosmetic gold variants, five cosmetic weapons, a coop banner, a gold shield variant, customizable nameplate for the multiplayer lobby and an orange Vertigo variant, as well as everything else. commented on in the previous version.

Finally, the Lightbringer update expands the Godfall endgame with the new Lightbringer mode, available to players who have reached level 50, a beta matchmaking system and 40 new loot items.

Godfall is available for PS5, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.