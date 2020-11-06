Godfall will be a console exclusive on PS5 for six months

The Counterplay Games game, which will be released on November 12 on PS5 and PC, could also arrive on Xbox Series X / S from May 2021.

The Godfall launch trailer seems to have put an end to the unknowns about whether it was a temporary exclusive (or not), and if it was, for how long. The game from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Software had only been announced for the moment for PC and PlayStation 5, where it will be released on November 12. However, said trailer has a final screen with an asterisk and small print, in which we can read that the title could also be released on “other consoles” from May 12, 2021, or what is the same, six months after landing on the Sony machine. Does that mean we’ll see it on Xbox Series X / S throughout next year?

More temporary PS5 exclusives

Considered “one of the PS5 covers”, Godfall is not the only exclusive third party that Sony has closed for its new console. The Japanese company will also have several months of advantage in the releases of Deathloop (the newest from the creators of Dishonored) and Ghostwire: Tokyo (the next horror game from Shinji Mikami, author of Resident Evil and The Evil Within). Two temporary exclusives that, as they both belong to Bethesda, who is now part of Xbox Game Studios, could end up in Game Pass and Xbox Series X / S once their exclusivity period ends. But in any case they are not the only titles in that situation either. There are others like Project Athia (from Square Enix, with the scent of Final Fantasy) or the beautiful Goodbye Volcano High. Sony has even reached exclusive content agreements in multiplatform games, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will feature a mode called Zombies Onslaught that will only be available on PS4 and PS5.

Returning to Godfall, which defines itself as a mixture of Monster Hunter, Dark Souls and Destiny, we remind you that in the last hours shared the first details of its endgame, it has raised doubts about whether a subscription to PlayStation Plus is mandatory to play ( no, it is not necessary), and has announced the price and content of all its editions. In addition, very soon we will be able to offer you their analysis and we will see what the game of Counterplay Games, one of the champions of the new generation, finally results in.



