Godfall Ultimate Edition Heading To Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S And Steam: Date And Trailer

Godfall Ultimate Edition: The hitherto exclusive on PlayStation consoles by Counterplay Games and Gearbox announces its definitive edition in multiplatform format. Godfall Ultimate Edition is a reality and will come to Xbox consoles for the first time. Thus, the definitive version of Counterplay Games and Gearbox’s multiplayer-focused looter-slasher action adventure, until now exclusive to PlayStation consoles, will also come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam along with PS4, PS5 and Xbox One. Epic Games Store, thus completing a cross-platform launch after almost a year and a half since its original launch. This has been announced by those responsible through a new trailer that you can see on these lines, confirming its release date for April 7, 2022, price and content.

The definitive version of Godfall also on Xbox

Thus, Godfall Ultimate Edition will offer the base content of the original game together with a good handful of extras and novelties, such as the possibility of automatically going up to level 50 to enjoy the endgame of the game, crossplay for Xbox players in the endgame, the next free update Exalted with new settings, faster and more agile combat, new inventory management, improved campaign and 35 new skins for weapons and shields and new game mode with cooperative PvE games for up to 6 players, among many other new features.

Additionally, the Ultimate Edition will come with all DLC released to date, including pre-order extras and the Ascended Pack, along with the Fire & Darkness expansion. But there is more; Xbox versions will enjoy a number of unique visual enhancements like variable refresh rate and Dolby Vision for HDR displays.

Godfall Ultimate Edition will be available on April 7, 2022 for PC (Epic Games Store and Steam), PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for 39.99 euros, although on Steam and Xbox you can enjoy a launch discount to stay at 29.99 euros. Do not hesitate to consult our original analysis of Godfall through the following link.