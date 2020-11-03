Godfall: see minimum and recommended PC requirements

Today (03), CounterPlay Games revealed the minimum and recommended specifications for playing Godfall on the PC. Check it out below:

Prepare to ascend on PC! The PC specs for #Godfall are available now. ⚔ Pre-purchase on PC today: https://t.co/Sa8GUzmXoK pic.twitter.com/0cOk1bjsoE — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) November 2, 2020

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel i5-6600

RAM: 12 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB

Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel i7-8700

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11 GB

So, what did you think of the requirements? Does it wheel?




