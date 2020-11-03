Godfall: see minimum and recommended PC requirements

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Today (03), CounterPlay Games revealed the minimum and recommended specifications for playing Godfall on the PC. Check it out below:

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel i5-6600

RAM: 12 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB

Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel i7-8700

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11 GB

So, what did you think of the requirements? Does it wheel? Tell us in the comments section!

See Also
New gameplay video for Godfall released!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here