Godfall reveals its minimum requirements on PC

The Gearbox and Counterplay Games title will be released on PS5, but will also have a PC version this November on the Epic Games Store.

Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games have released the minimum and recommended system requirements to play Godfall on their PC version. The title, an RPG looter slasher focused on action and adventure with a multitude of options in multiplayer mode, will be released this November 12 with the mission of saving Aperion. Now we know what type of computer we will need to play it with guarantees.

First of all, it should be remembered that Godfall for PC will only initially be sold on the Epic Games Store, an exclusive agreement that involves downloading and installing the Epic launcher.

Godfall promises flexibility in grinding tasks

At a minimum, those who want to enter these search and collection missions to improve their character must have 12 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5-6600 CPU accompanied by a 6 GB GTX 1060. That is the guideline data to play with a low configuration, but those looking for the most optimal experience should have at least 16 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-8700 processor and a GeForce GTX 1080Ti.

Godfall

The goal of Godfall is to keep users playing for a long time. In fact, the characters will have 25 abilities per armor, which are called Valorplate and will act as classes. As they indicate, it will not take too long to feel that progress, one of the main points of criticism in this type of work, so on occasion weeks we will leave doubts to see if this imposing title meets expectations or not.

Godfall will be available in physical and digital format for PS5, digital only on PC, on November 12. Those who are going to play alone will not need an active account on PS Plus, but they will need a permanent Internet connection.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

RAM memory: 12 GB

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

GPU: AMD Radeon 5700 XT 8 GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11 GB

RAM memory: 16 GB



