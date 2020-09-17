At the PlayStation 5 event held on September 16, 2020, the release date and price of the new console were announced. At the same time, some games that we have not seen and expected before have appeared. In addition, the release prices of some games have been announced. While seeing games such as God of War, Hogwards Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI for the first time, the release date of productions such as Godfall has also been announced. Godfall PlayStation 5 release date has been announced!

Godfall PlayStation 5 release date has been announced!

Godfall, which is one of the productions expected to be released with PlayStation 5, will be available on November 12, with the launch of the PlayStation 5. So Godfall will be one of the first games of PlayStation 5. It will also come to the new build computer platform.

Developed for PC and PS 5 platforms, Godfall will have new generation graphics and gameplay. While the game is expected to have solid combat mechanics, there will also be different types of weapons for each player to determine their own play style, and these weapons will have many features.

Longsword type weapons stand out with simple combos with clear damage and low cooldown. Fights with these weapons will feature three signature moves called Spectral Flurry, Spiral Technique and Shield Uppercut.

In the Dual Blades type, fast attacks can be made. There will be two different signature movements named Inner Focus and Mortal Coil in this weapon type, which brings speed, fluidity and mobility into one setting.

Longswords signature transactions:

Spectral Flurry; Deals damage to multiple nearby targets simultaneously.

Spiral Technique; It reveals all enemies on a straight and steady path.

Shield Uppercut; You will be able to counter attack enemies with shields.

Dual Blades signature moves:

Inner Focus; It charges enemies with great damage.

Mortal Coil; You can draw the enemy you throw your sword with.



