Godfall for PS4, Registered By PEGI in Europe

Godfall: The PEGI rating system records a version of the Counterplay Games title for PS4. Hasta closes, only available on PS5 and PC.Godfall debuted the past month of November to accompany the PS5 during its launch – it also happens on PC -. Now, every question that will feature a version for PS4, as the title of Counterplay Games has been registered by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) system. Not to forget that the exclusivity of the game with the platforms on which it is available has a term of six months from its initial stage, which will take place on the 12th of November, 2020. For the moment, Gearbox Software —the publisher del mismo— no respection has been pronounced.

Godfall: a stage because of expectations

The video games that accompany a new console during its first launch are located in the center of all the sights. Godfall was one of the titles that landed next to PS5 in this first horn of games carried out by Demon’s Souls and Astro’s Playroom, among others. However, the multiplayer action proposal developed by Counterplay Games and distributed by Gearbox Software in the success that many users expect; its valuation in Metacritic, the portal that collects the criticisms of the specialized media, es of 61.

In our analysis (6.2 / 10), we decided that “with as many hits as fallos and / or failures, Godfall could assume a simple combat system but fun, with possibilities and a huge fan in terms of personalization, even if it falls. cut into types of weapons ”. Also, we also know that we can start hooking the player up, “it is impossible to see everything that must be done”, that “the scenes and missions are repeated too much” and that, in the end, “it could have been a great thing, has taken place in an attempt ”.

At the moment, Godfall is available on PS5 and PC.