Godfall details the content and price of its special editions

Godfall will have two alternative editions to the standard copy. They will include various cosmetic elements and their first expansion, scheduled in 2021.

Counterplay Games details what will be the special editions that will accompany the launch of Godfall at the end of the year on PS5 and PC. The title published by Gearbox Publishing will have two alternative formats to the standard copy.

The Deluxe Edition will allow you to access the first planned expansion during its post-launch period. Details of what it will add to the original formula are unknown, except that it will arrive sometime next year. You can buy it at a price of 79.99 euros through the Epic Games Store.

On the other hand, the Ascended Edition includes the previously discussed expansion and an assortment of cosmetic items for your armor:

Appearance for Valorplate Red Vertigo

Gold skin pack for Silvermane, Fénix and Greyhawk Valorplates

Gold 5 Weapon Pack

Golden Shield Skin

Player Title Knight of the Zodiac and Golden Banner

This edition costs 89.99 euros. Regardless of which edition you select, pre-ordering gives you digital bonuses for your game: a Starter Item Pack (Augments, Charm, and Ring), a Chrome Skin Pack for the three Starter Armors, a Yellow Skin for Typhon, and the Sword of Zero, one of the main faces of the Borderlands franchise.



