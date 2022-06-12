God Twist from OnePunch Man Just Destroyed Redemption Mountain

Warning: Contains spoilers for Chapter 165 of One Punch Man!

The last One-Punch Man chapter released in Japan, chapter 165, took the battle between Saitama and Garu in a radically new direction, bringing back the hunter hero who was so close to redemption in a bizarre and tragic way to return to villainy: finding God. .

The god of Wanpanchmen is a mysterious figure. It is known that he harbored a grudge against humanity and endowed many monsters with his power, including the recently defeated Homeless Emperor, whose divine powers were returned after a failure at the cost of his life. He lures people to sign contracts with him, often with the help of very heavy mysterious cubes that automatically attract his attention to the holder of the cube. Flash Flash and Saitama found one of these cubes, but they were deterred from accidentally entering into a contract by hero number one, Blast. After that, he also tried to trick Tatsumaki into taking his hand, using the guise of an Explosion to try to gain her trust, but she saw through the illusion. No matter how hard he tried, God simply could not deceive the heroes.

Garou, on the other hand, was both desperate for more strength and eager to stand up to the heroes, which made him an ideal target. Assuming the form of his former master, Bang, the God stretched out his hand to Garu, and Garu began to reach back before recoiling, realizing that this was an uncharacteristic moment for Bang, but it was too late. Garu’s hand touched God’s hand for a moment, and that was enough. God has openly declared his intention to use Garu as a puppet, and although Garu has since insisted that he acts of his own free will, this hardly means that he still does not act as God wants. His monstrous armor and all the details on his face have been replaced by a void of stars and galaxies, very similar to the void in which God first appeared, which (visually) suggests that there is much less of the real Garou left than was assumed.

Garu had previously mocked fate and declared himself the next god, which may have been part of what brought him to God’s attention, but he was hardly the first to make such a statement. The incredibly huge centipede monster Sentsennin called the creature that Garou now believes to be Saitama a “hideous fist opposing God,” suggesting that God is very worried about Saitama and his growing power, as he poses a threat to his plans for the future. the extinction of humanity. Looking back, it seems likely that wave after wave of horrific incidents, from the meteorite fall in City Z to the Monster Association itself, were part of this evil God’s efforts to wipe human civilization off the face of the earth.

Garu’s desire to surpass Saitama led him to become a pawn, which is especially tragic given the original version of Chapter 164, in which Garu peacefully sat down to talk to Saitama over tea. If God hadn’t intervened to hunt Garou at the weakest moment, the most anticipated Vanpanchman fight might well have ended with these two rivals becoming friends, but now it’s unknown what might be left of Garou in the end — if there is anything else at all. gone now.