God of War’s System Requirements Have Been Revealed!

PlayStation 4 classic God of War is coming to the PC platform early next year. A new trailer video released from within the game has arrived. The video revealed some of the improvements that players can expect from the game. Sony has revealed the system requirements information for God of War.

Sony said in a recent news that God of War will benefit from NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex technologies. In addition, according to the trailer, the game is designed for fluency at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution.

God of War system requirements

Sony seems to have combined the system requirements information of God of War in 5 different categories. These are minimum, recommended, high, performance and ultra. Here are the system requirements of God of War…

God of War will be available for PC on the Epic Games Store and Steam starting January 14, 2022. Players who purchase the PC version get the following extra content:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

