God of War’s director denies new game claims

Cory Barlog, the director of God of War, one of the most popular games in the game world, made a statement that will upset those who interpret the changes he made on his Twitter account as the good news of the new game. Barlog stated that these changes have nothing to do with the new game.

About a year ago, fans noticed that Cory Barlog had cracked the God of Ragnarok game, and after the official announcement came at the PlayStation 5 event, Barlog’s account was officially under observation. The fans were excited that Barlog replaced the background of his Twitter profile with a space-themed visual and put satellites on his profile photo.

Cory Barlog denies new game claims

After these changes in Barlog’s Twitter account, some fans said this was a clue to a new project. Some thought it was indicative of a new game, while others claimed it was a hidden clue to God of War Ragnarok. However, Barlog put out the fire before these allegations flared up further.

Of course, Barlog’s refutation of the new game claims and theories did not prevent other theories from being put forward. According to a report in Gamerant, these changes in Cory Barlog’s account may contain references that can be understood by fans as information about the new game begins to come.

For now, all fans know about this is that the new God of War game is aiming to be released for PlayStation 5 and possibly PlayStation 4. Although we mentioned the game as God of War Ragnarok above, the name of the game is not yet clear. The promotional video released only contained the phrase “Ragnarok is Coming” (Ragnarok is coming). The most likely prediction about the new game is that it will focus Thor and Kratos.



