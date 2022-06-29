God of War’s Corey Barlog Tries to Calm Ragnarok Fans with Baby Yoda

While fans are anxiously waiting for new information about God of War Ragnarok, longtime director of God of War Corey Barlog advises everyone to be patient and get help from the adorable baby Grogu from “Mandalorian”. The second and final part of Kratos’ journey through the Nine Realms of Asgard with his son Atreus was first announced during the PlayStation Showcase live broadcast last September with a tense trailer for God of War Ragnarök. This brief teaser highlights the new mission of the father and son duo to uncover the truth behind an ancient prophecy that predicts the end of the world, as they are hunted by a variety of Asgardian forces and mythical creatures, as well as the previously teased confrontation between Kratos and the Scandinavian god of thunder Thor.

Since then, details about God of War Ragnarok have been revealed much more slowly, and the official release date of the long-awaited PlayStation exclusive has not yet been announced. On PlayStation Showcase, Sony Santa Monica developer announced that Ragnarok will be launched sometime towards the end of 2021, but eventually the game will be postponed due to the fact that Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge needs to postpone his recordings after surgery. Although the developers of Ragnarök said that the game would be released by the end of this year, many fans suspected that the game would be delayed even further due to the lack of new information from the developers – although some reports say that God of War Ragnarök is still on track for a November launch.

God of War development veteran Corey Barlog knows well how excited fans are to learn more about God of War Ragnarok, and he recently took to social media to advise players to just be patient. In a message on his Twitter page, Barlog assured fans that if it were up to him, he would reveal everything he knows about God of War Ragnarok, but this decision ultimately does not depend on him. He then assured everyone that more information about God of War Ragnarok would be published as soon as possible. Barlog ended this post by stating that he and the Sony Santa Monica team are “making games” thanks to fans and their support, and then shared a cute gif of a Grog from “Mandalorian” quietly sipping broth from a cup in the hit Disney Plus. the first season of the series.

— Corey Barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

Although Corey Barlog has given up his previously assumed role as the game director of God of War Ragnarok, he remains the producer of the upcoming action movie. He stated that God of War Ragnarok is now in game state, which suggests that the project is entering the final stages of development before it is ready to launch on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Before that, Barlog shared a cryptic message to celebrate the anniversary of the release of God of War (2018), which simply stated that God of War Ragnarök was not ready to be shown at that time, but that the development team remains “tough”. at work” to finish it.

If anyone knows if it is finally possible to show more details about God of War Ragnarok, it will be Corey Balrog. This means that his call for players to remain calm and patient to get these details is a pretty clear sign that they just aren’t ready to be revealed yet. In the meantime, fans should probably listen to Corey Balrog’s latest post to wait a little longer for new details about God of War Ragnarok, such as the official announcement of the game’s release date.