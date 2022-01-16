God of War Triumphs on PC; It Is Already The Most Played PlayStation Title On Steam

God of War: Released on PS4 in 2018, the critically acclaimed adventure from Santa Monica Studio made its debut on PC with over 60,000 players in just 48 hours. The landing of God of War on PC has been confirmed as a real success. Barely 48 hours have passed since its premiere and they have been more than enough to become the most played PlayStation Studios video game on PC. With over 65,000 concurrent players at its peak, the game has managed to outperform heavyweights like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone among others. Here is the full breakdown.

At the time of this publication, the title from Santa Monica Studio has managed to reach 65,403 simultaneous players. And at this time of the morning there are 50,530 users who are enjoying the game. Figures slightly higher than those harvested by Horizon Zero Dawn (56,557) and well above those of Days Gone (27,450) and Death Stranding (32,515).

God of War on PC: how did the port come out?

At FreeGameTips we have enjoyed the full adventure in this new version for PC, and in our analysis we have made it clear: “it is the definitive version of God of War“. We believe that Jetpack Interactive has done a fantastic job with the port, and that “it is the only one that allows this fast-paced action game to run as smoothly as the 100+ frames per second allows without reducing the level of visual quality too much. The one that allows us to go further in this visual quality and use the control method that we want. If you liked the original game or if you have never played it, this is the ideal version.

God of War has been available on PS4 since 2018, it is compatible with PS5, a console whose version implemented new generation improvements (resolution and FPS) and now also on PC through Steam.