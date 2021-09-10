God of War: Ragnarok wins screenshots showing the looks of Thor, Freya and more

God of War: Ragnarok, Yesterday (09), during the PlayStation Showcase broadcast we could finally see the trailer for the next part of Kratos’ Nordic adventure in God of War Ragnarök. And to further increase fan excitement, Santa Monica Studio posted on their Instagram profile photos revealing the looks and voice actors of characters like Thor, Freya and Mimir. Check it out below:

God of War Ragnarök doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be out exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

