God of War Ragnarok, will there be a version on PS4?

Jim Ryan neither confirms nor denies that God of War Ragnarok will see the light of day on Sony’s veteran console, PS4, or if it will be exclusive to PS5.

PS5 is already available in many countries around the world, while in Europe (Spain included) it will do so this Thursday, November 19. While Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered are exclusive to PlayStation 5, others like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Sackboy: A Big Adventure also have a version for PS4. Now, what will happen to God of War Ragnarok? Sony prefers not to give an answer.

Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, has held a meeting with The Telegraph to answer this and many other questions. The announcement of a new iteration of the God of War series caught many users by surprise when it was indicated that it will hit the market in 2021, just three years after the famous work of PS4. Considering that Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games) will be released in the second half of 2021 on PS4 and PS5 with a gap of four years compared to the original work, will God of War Ragnarok also be an intergenerational video game?

“Sorry, I have nothing to say about this today,” Ryan replies.

What we know and what we don’t about God of War Ragnarok

The reality, according to the official PlayStation website, is that this new installment is defined as a “new God of War game” developed by Santa Monica Studio, from PlayStation Studios. No details have been released about whether it will be God of War 2, whether it will be a standalone title in the style of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or anything like that. We only have a logo, a tentative subtitle (Ragnarok), a platform and a date: PS5 in 2021.

The latest trailer released this October featuring upcoming PS5 exclusive releases sheds some light on the approximate release date of others like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7 and Returnal (first half 2021 on PS5 only) or Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to the celebrated Horizon Zero Dawn, sometime in the second half of next year on both PS4 and PS5.

Soon we will know more details about the expected God of War Ragnarok, for now exclusive to PS5.



