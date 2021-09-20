God of War: Ragnarok Will Offer Shields With “Different Defensive Options And Abilities”

God of War: Ragnarok: The Sony Santa Monica title will bet on more gaming options. The gameplay will enjoy a deeper customization system, explains its director. God of War: Ragnarok will be deeper in mechanical options than the original 2018 title. The sequel, scheduled for PS5 and PS4 in 2022, will mark the end of the Nordic saga; in return, a much more extensive and varied title awaits us. Its director, Eric Williams, has explained in an interview with content creator Jon Ford that shields will have different defensive options and abilities.

After knowing details such as that combat mechanics from previous installments will be recovered, not necessarily from the 2018 work and that said combat system will be more vertical and varied, the director of the title explains together with the former head of the previous installment, Cory Barlog , that we will have different types of shields. “I don’t want to go too deep, but yes, there are different shields, and they have different defensive options and abilities,” he begins explaining.

“The reason we do this is because we want to expand the possibilities in the way you make up your Kratos, like the equipment and things like that. So, even defense, you can play a little differently ”than we did before.

God of War: Ragnarok is out in 2022 for PS5 and PS4

Similarly, enemies will also react accordingly; They will force you to act in one way or another or with one piece of equipment or another. “I think it will be fun for the players […] we wanted your choices to matter when you prepare them,” he ends, in tune with what he came saying days ago. In previous interviews they recognized that in God of War (2018) there was less variety of enemies due to lack of time; hopefully the fan is now bigger in Ragnarok.

Sony Santa Monica said, on the occasion of the PlayStation Showcase via the PlayStation Blog, that the title will hit stores in 2022. “We are eager to share more details as the release of God of War Ragnarök approaches for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation. 5 in 2022 ”.