God of War: Ragnarok will have his team with TLoU sound

Beau Anthony Jimenez, a famous sound designer at Sony and a veteran of the games industry who has worked on several high-level AAA’s, is joining the God of War: Ragnarok development team.

The designer has worked on some PlayStation-branded games, such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and The Last of Us Part II – in addition to other renowned games such as Ori and The Blind Forest and the Destiny franchise. Check out Jimenez’s Twitter post:

“I am very excited to announce that I have joined the PlayStation Sound team,” wrote Jimenez. “It is an honor to help contribute to the PlayStation tradition of driving the industry with experiences that sound iconic … starting with the next God of War title!”

God of War: Ragnarok was announced in September last year during the PS5 ad showcase. The game is due to be released in 2021 and marks the triumphant return of Kratos and Atreus as they further explore the ancient kingdoms of Norse Mythology.

While we are orphaned by any information about the new Santa Monica game, Dark Horse Comics (known for its beautiful figurines) confirmed last week that HQ God of War: Fallen God will arrive in the United States on March 10, 2021.

