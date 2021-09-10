God of War Ragnarök: Tyr is Tall But Shorter Than Lady Dimitrescu

One of the highlights of the trailer for God of War Ragnarök shown during the PlayStation Showcase held last Thursday (9) was the appearance of Tyr, the god of combat from Norse mythology. His presence gave proof that he will be a tall character in a direct comparison with the God of War, but the question that remained in the air is: what is his real height?

In a message posted by the PlayStation team to the UK, it was said that the character will measure about 2.5 meters in the new game starring Kratos. It didn’t take long for them to make comparisons and realize that he’s a little shorter than Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village, which is about 2.9 meters tall.

You can check out the full trailer shown at the PlayStation dedicated event below:

God of War Ragnarök will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on an exact date to be confirmed later by Sony.