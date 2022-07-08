God Of War Ragnarok Theory: Atreus will Take Mjolnir from Thor

It is confirmed that the Scandinavian thunder god Thor is present in God of War Ragnarok, and it is quite possible that Kratos’ son Atreus will take Mjolnir from him at some point in the game. This may only be a theory for now, but it’s an exciting possibility that has interesting implications for how the adventures of Kratos and Atreus will unfold. The release of God of War Ragnarok is scheduled for November 9, so soon players will see how their interaction with Thor will develop.

[Warning: The following article contains spoilers for God of War (2018).]

In God of War 2018, players saw Kratos quite differently from what they were used to. Instead of a bloodthirsty war god seeking revenge, he was the father of a boy named Atreus and the widower of his second wife Laufei. Over the course of the game, Kratos has established himself as one of the best fathers of video games, as he does everything possible to educate Atreus and keep him from making the same mistakes as him. The two travel to scatter the ashes of Kratos’ late wife and Atreus’ mother, but encounter a huge number of obstacles in the form of various Scandinavian creatures and gods, as well as Atreus’ mysterious illness, which does not go away until he learns about his true nature as a god. Eventually, they head to Jotunheim, where it turns out that Laufey was a giant and that their entire journey was foretold and foretold in stone frescoes. God of War: Ragnarok is an upcoming sequel in which the two watch the titular Scandinavian apocalypse.

What role Thor will play— as well as the role of his hammer Mjolnir — in God of War Ragnarok is unknown, but since most of the gods featured in God of War 2018 were villains, it doesn’t seem like he has good intentions regarding Kratos or Atreus. Most Scandinavian theologians are fixated on Atreus for some reason, and this presumably has something to do with his true identity as the deceiving god Loki, the brother of Thor in Scandinavian mythology. Since Loki and Mjolnir are intertwined in Scandinavian legends, this may help explain how Atreus wields the mighty hammer of Thor in God of War Ragnarok, although GoW 2018 proved that the game will not follow the exact myths.

How is Norse mythology related to Atreus and Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok

In Norse mythology, the hammer Mjolnir was forged by the dwarves Sindri and Brock, both of whom appear in God of War 2018. Loki ordered them when he went to Svartlfheim after cutting off the hair of Freya, Thor’s wife. Atreus, Loki from God of War, is very different from most of his interpretations in Scandinavian myths, so Mjolnir presumably appeared in the game in some other way. Sinri and Brock forged it, but it’s possible that some other god made a request to propitiate Thor, and the story of how Loki turned into a fly and stung them when they tried to make them make mistakes may be false. In one of the trailers of God of War Ragnarok, it is shown that Freya has shape-shifting abilities, so it is possible that she played the role of Loki in the game version of this legend instead.

Since Loki has a direct connection to Mjolnir in Norse mythology, it is possible that Atreus will eventually own him in God of War Ragnarok. How exactly is almost impossible to predict, but it may have something to do with Magni and Modi, the two sons of Thor. One of them was supposed to inherit Thor’s hammer in God of War 2018 before their deaths at the hands of Kratos and Atreus. After Thor blames Modi for Magni’s death, Modi returns to Midgard, where Atreus kills him in cold blood. Since Modi was the only candidate for Mjolnir’s inheritance at the time of his death, he could belong to Atreus by right, since he was the one who killed him. There are other explanations, but this may be very appropriate, given God of War’s past tendencies to give Kratos the weapons of his defeated enemies, especially since a battle with Thor seems very likely.

How Mjolnir Can Work in God of War Ragnarok

If Atreus gets hold of Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok, it could mean that he can be played for, and he will have his own skill trees, like Kratos, and not just a minor character that players can control, as he was in God of War 2018. Fully playable Atreus in God of War Ragnarok is a very interesting prospect, and it has been long awaited. Using his bow, knife, and various magical abilities is already an exciting thought, but being able to wield Mjolnir, throw it, and summon it back into Atreus’ hand, as Kratos does with his Leviathan axe, is even more so. Attacks with an electric charge, summoning lightning from the sky and combined movements with Kratos are all different possibilities. Branching skill trees like those introduced in God of War 2018 can also help players customize how Atreus uses Mjolnir, giving them more freedom and ways to play.