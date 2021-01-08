God of War Ragnarök: the game could be released on PS5

The God of War video game Ragnarök is slated for release on PS5 in 2021. A release on PS4 is also expected.

Are you waiting for the game God of War Ragnarök? We have good news! Indeed, it could be released on two consoles during the year 2021.

As announced at the PS5 showcase last September, it should first be released on PS5 in the next few months.

So this action-adventure video game developed by SIE Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment is already eagerly awaited.

And for good reason, fans are impatient to hear the rest of the saga’s reboot in 2018. All the more so as they can’t wait to go on an adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus. What we can understand!

Still, there is a good chance that the rest of the Kratos story won’t be a next-gen exclusive, as Presse-Citron reports.

So PS5 gamers might not be the only ones enjoying God of War Ragnarök. The game could also be released on the PS4!

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK AVAILABLE SOON ON PS4 AND PS5

As of yet, the release of God of War Ragnarök has not been confirmed. However, there is a high probability that it will appear on PS4.

The reason ? The famous Spider-Man Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Horizon Forbidden West games are coming soon, or have already arrived, on PS5.

In any case, this is Sony Interactive Entertainment’s new strategy. Indeed, Sony no longer wants to keep its exclusivity on the PlayStation 5.

So according to David Jaffe, creator of the God of War Ragnarök saga on PS2, the next adventures of Kratos will be available on both consoles.

“Oh yes I’m sure it will be cross gen PS4 / PS5. Of course he will! He would have declared. Enough to make video game fans crazy with impatience.