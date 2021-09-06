God of War Ragnarok Should Be 40 Hours Long, Says David Jaffe

God of War Ragnarok: David Jaffe, creator of the God of War saga, said last weekend that the next game in the series should have a duration of 40 hours. Although he no longer works on the franchise, he reported hearing information from people working on the project.

“They are looking to deliver 40 hours of gameplay. I don’t know if (time) is referring to 100%, including platinum trophy, or if it’s the average time to finish (game)”, he argued in a video.

Despite saying that he heard from people at Santa Monica Studio about the expected duration, the game director said the Sony exclusive may have a shorter duration than that. Jaffe recalled that a lot of things can still be cut for the final version, which would make the game a little smaller.

By way of comparison, PlayStation 4’s 2018 God of War has a campaign of about 21 hours, according to How Long to Beat. Counting the main story and extras, the duration reaches 32 hours, and to do 100% it takes about 52 hours on average.

There is a lot of expectation that God of War Ragnarok (provisional name) will gain news next Thursday (09), when Sony will hold a PlayStation Showcase, at 5 pm (GMT). Among the few revelations, it has already been said that the game will be released in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.