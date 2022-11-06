God of War Ragnarok Release Date: When will it be released?

After all, God of War Ragnarok is coming this year, but it will be all winter before Kratos and Atreus come out of hiding. That’s when the release date of God of War Ragnarok will be.

God of War Ragnarok Release Date: November 9, 2022

God of War Ragnarok is released exclusively on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022.

The exact status of God of War Ragnarok, first announced during Sony State of Play, has long been shrouded in mystery. Many even assumed that the game would not be released until 2023, when Santa Monica studio finally announced the release date of the game, as well as some details about the collector’s edition of the game. Judging by the reviews that the main video game news sites give the game, it’s safe to say that this game is worth it. Scores of 10/10 dominate the internet, so be sure to download this game to experience it for yourself.

The action takes place three years after the end of God of War 2018. In Ragnarok comes Fimbulwinter, the legendary great winter that lasts three summers. The game begins at the end of Fimbulwinter, when the predicted Ragnarok begins. Kratos and Atreus begin traveling through the nine worlds to find a way to prevent Ragnarok, trying to uncover Atreus’ true identity as Loki. Their journey will lead them directly to disagreements with the Scandinavian god of war Tyr, who was previously considered dead. They will also face the thunder god Thor and ally-turned-enemy Freya, who seeks revenge after the death of her son Baldur at the hands of Kratos.

Collector’s Edition of God of War Ragnarok

The collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok will come with a 16-inch replica of Thor’s Hammer, Mjolnir, the Shrine of the Keeper of Knowledge, a Steelbook showcase, 2-inch Vanir Twins carvings and dwarf dice in a leather pouch. You can watch the unpacking video above and find out for yourself what is included in the package. The sanctuary contains most of the interesting things in which you will find:

Printed voucher code for the full version of the God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.*

Steelbook Showcase (the disc with the game is not included) — The Steelbook God of War Ragnarok showcase depicts a Bear and a Wolf.

2-inch carved figures of the Van twins. In the same style as the wooden carvings of the Huldra brothers from the collector’s edition of God of War (2018) by Atreus, the collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok completes the set with carved figures of the Vanir twins.

Gnome Dice Set — This set includes a set of dice with a high-quality wood finish in a dice bag with the Yggdrasil symbol on the outside.

The 16-inch replica of Mjolnir is a highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarok.

In addition to the physical goods that can be found in the sanctuary, you will also find the following digital items waiting for you when you download the collector’s edition version of the game:

Kratos Darkdale Armor**

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

Blades of the Dark Valley Hilts for blades of Chaos**

Darkdale Axe Handle for Leviathan Axe**

The official digital soundtrack of God of War Ragnarok

Digital mini artbook Dark Horse

A set of avatars

Theme for PlayStation 4

And that’s all you’ll find in the collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok. The collector’s edition will be released on the same day as the standard edition and the Deluxe digital edition. The game will ship with all these goodies on the release day of God of War Ragnarok on November 9, 2022.