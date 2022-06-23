God Of War Ragnarok Release Date: What GoW Teasers Might Mean

The release date of God of War Ragnarok is still unknown, but recent teasers and tweets from producer Corey Barlog may hint at an upcoming reveal. God of War 2018 marked the beginning of the beloved PlayStation franchise, transferring the main character Kratos from Greece to the world of Scandinavian mythology. The soft reboot also introduced Atreus, the young son of Kratos, who is destined to change the Scandinavian world. Various rumors claim that God of War Ragnarok will be released in November, which has been postponed to 2023 and everything in between. However, recent teasers suggest that some official announcements are imminent.

Released in 2018, God of War breathed new life into the action series from Santa Monica Studios, making drastic changes to the established formula. The game uses a much more emotional approach to storytelling, and the relationship between Kratos and Atreus forms the main thread of the experience. The transition from Greek to Norse mythology also allowed players to explore a new unique setting and meet favorite new minor characters such as Brock, Sindri and Mimir. Even the gameplay has been adjusted to reflect the new direction of God of War: the 2018 release introduced a closer perspective and a new signature weapon called the Leviathan Axe. Back in 2020, Santa Monica announced a sequel to 2021 called God of War Ragnarok, although it has not yet been released, which continues to fuel the expectation of fans in his absence.

God of War Ragnarok must complete the Scandinavian saga of the franchise and put an end to the journey of Kratos and Atreus. The long-awaited title will show how the duo will fight Thor, the ruthless god of thunder, wielding the cult hammer Mjolnir, as well as Freya and Odin. It is reported that Ragnarok will follow Kratos and Atreus as they search for Tyr, the deposed Scandinavian god of war, in an attempt to prevent the end of the world. In the epic conclusion of the Scandinavian God of War story, players will be able to discover new characters, locations and combat abilities. Last year, the game was postponed to 2022, and little has been heard since, but a recent teaser from longtime God of War director Corey Barlog suggests that God of War Ragnarok is playable and may be out soon.

God Of War Ragnarok Release Date Seems Imminent After Corey Barlog’s Teaser

Recent social media activity from God of War director Cory Barlog seems to hint at an upcoming announcement about God of War Ragnarok. Although Barlog does not direct Ragnarok, he acts as the producer of this title. On June 15, Barlog teased that he was playing a long-awaited sequel, and also recently posted a cryptic tweet asking readers (or perhaps himself) to “keep calm, boy…” These teases seem to point to upcoming News about God of War Ragnarok, which, according to many fans, has long been overdue. If Barlog was indeed able to go through the entire sequel earlier this month, the release of God of War Ragnarok in 2022 certainly seems possible.

Fans are desperate to see the next installment of the God of War saga, and Barlog’s teaser seems to suggest that more announcements about God of War Ragnarok may be coming soon. Santa Monica Studios’ silence regarding the project was a bit suspicious, but the unexpected announcement may explain the lack of news. Many believe that God of War Ragnarök has been postponed to 2023, but if Barlog’s tweets serve as any indication, it could still be scheduled for 2022.