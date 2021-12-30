God of War Ragnarok Receives Its First Registration In The Age Rating System

God of War Ragnarok: The long-awaited new installment of the Kratos and Atreus adventure has already been classified in Saudi Arabia. As expected, the title is intended for adult audiences. God of War Ragnarok, the sequel to God of War (2018) is one of the most anticipated titles that PS4 and PS5 have for next year. From PlayStation they have not yet specified when it will arrive, but it seems that the development continues forward without problems, since it has just been registered in the Saudi Arabian age rating system. It has obtained a classification for adults, comparable to the classic +18 of the PEGI system or the M of the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board). There is no news on its release date, but these types of releases usually indicate – not always – that development is nearing its end.

God of War Ragnarok has been rated “M for 18+” by The official account of the age classification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Official release date should be sooner than expected 👀#PS5 #PS4 #GodOfWarRagnarok #GodofWar pic.twitter.com/85l9v99B6b — Joe Miller (@JoeMiller101) December 29, 2021

God of War Ragnarok: the latest installment set in Norse mythology

Cory Barlog explained last September the reasons that have led Santa Monica Studio to make the new adventure the last set in Norse mythology. The main reason is that they don’t want to be stuck in the same frame too long. The original game took almost 5 years to develop, the sequel has been going on for several years, and Barlog estimates that a third installment would end up giving rise to about 15 years focused on the same theme. Time will tell where Kratos and Atreus end up in the future.

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to the original 2018 adventure. PlayStation’s intention is for it to arrive on PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2022, although there is no estimated release date yet. Finally, we remind you that the first installment has a free patch for PS5, which updates the game with 60 FPS and 4K resolution.